Time to Sail Calm Waters When Maine Cruise Ships Return This Month

One of the best parts of living in a coastal area is the fact that coastal cruises are a fun option when the weather improves. And with the gorgeous weather we had this past weekend being a good indicator that we're on track to get to that point in time, it's even greater news that CruiseMaine announced that we'll be able to hit the waters again later this month!

According to a press release on the CruiseMaine website, American Cruise Lines' protocols have been given the all-clear by the Maine CDC, and two ships will hit the Maine waters once again over the next two months.

Independence, which will carry 96 passengers, will return later this month on May 22, followed by American Constitution, which will begin operation on June 14. There's also no real "catch" with this other than a mandate is in place that passengers will have to be fully vaccinated in order to board either ship and participate in the cruise.

Independence focuses on an all-Maine itinerary and leaves from Portland, while American Constitution covers all of New England and lasts 10 days, leaving from Boston. Both ships, pre-pandemic, were routinely seen in coastal towns from Portland to Bar Harbor, which means they'll be seen there again and not have to worry about passengers entering the restaurants and shops in those areas due to the full vaccination requirement.

What a great option for those still skiddish about traveling, allowing Mainers, Granite Staters, and other visitors to get a 10-day cruise getaway experience while also exploring parts of their home area they may not have fully explored yet, while also having peace of mind with fellow passengers also being fully vaccinated.

