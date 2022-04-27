Gearing Up for Thursdays on Sweden Street

Thursdays on Sweden Street in Caribou, Maine has seven shows scheduled this year, starting in June and going through August. There will be some changes to the event with many favorite things returning. Music, food, family and fun are definitely on the agenda.

The Bands and Schedule

Gary Marquis is the Superintendent of the Caribou Parks and Recreation Department. He’s also in charge of Thursdays on Sweden Street. He said the schedule for the bands is filling up fast with a couple dates to be determined. “We’re lining up the bands right now. I got the feelers out. I just haven’t got any answers yet, but I’m getting there.”

The schedule of bands so far:

June 2 - No Pressure

June 16 - TBD

June 30 - TBD

July 14 - French Toast

July 28 - TBD

August 11 - Wally and the Virginians

August 25 - Keith Ouellette

Vendors and Applications

The events run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be a good variety of things to buy and eat while you’re there. Marquis said he is receiving around two or three vendor applications a day. He’s hoping to have between five to eight food vendors.

Changes and Upgrades

A few changes are happening. Lights will be strung along Sweden Street to add to the atmosphere. “We’re looking at stringing some Edison lights across the whole way between the light poles to give it more of that festival look, and add more lights to our event.”

Some additions are also planned to the outdoor cafe. “We’re going to add some round top tables to the outdoor cafe, so it’s a little bit more of a cozy feel. I think we’re going to throw in corn hole boards as well so people have something to do,” said Marquis.

Caribou Cares About Kids

One of the changes to the schedule is on August 11th. Everything will shift to Bennett Drive for Thursdays on Sweden Street and the kick off of Caribou Cares About Kids. “The biggest change this year is our four day Caribou Cares About Kids event. That show, August 11th, will be at the Wellness Center on Bennett Drive. It will not be on Sweden Street. We’re going to have a carnival, magicians, a comedian, and Wally and the Virginians will be playing. That’s going to be a big, big event.”

“People are Ready for it Again"

Thursdays on Sweden Street draws people in from all over Aroostook County and New Brunswick. Marquis said they are looking forward to new faces. “People are ready for it again. Hopefully we’re going to have bigger crowds, and the Canadians will be coming over this year.”

More Information

Go to the Caribou Parks and Recreation site and Facebook for more information about Thursdays on Sweden Street or Caribou Cares for Kids. There's also posts on the City of Caribou's Facebook page.

