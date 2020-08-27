Thursday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays Game Postponed

Thursday night's game between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed. Below is a joint statement from both clubs:

“The continued police brutality and social inequity demand immediate attention and focus from all of us – not only Black Americans and Canadians. We fully respect the decision of our players to bring further awareness to the systemic racism that contributes to police violence against Black, Indigenous and people of color in our communities. We look forward to getting back on the field, and using our strongest platform, our game, to amplify our message demanding meaningful change.”

The Boston Red Sox return to Fenway Park on Friday night, August 28th to take on the Washington Nationals as Major League Baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson Day. The pregame will begin at 6:30 with the first pitch on AM 1370 WDEA