Three Men Arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking in Maine

Three men were arrested Tuesday for drug trafficking after a significant amount of cocaine, drug proceeds and firearms were seized.

Three Arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking

The investigation was a joint effort by the United State Postal Inspection Service, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

Months-Long Investigation

Investigators have been working for months on the case involving suspected trafficking of cocaine in the Penobscot County and surrounding area.

Vehicle Stopped and Searched

Officials identified 28-year-old Chase Kane of Bangor as a main suspect in this trafficking organization. Police stopped Kane’s vehicle Tuesday morning on I-95 north of Newport. In the vehicle with Kane was 27-year-old Benjamin Hughes from Brewer.

Four Pounds of Cocaine Seized

Officers searched the vehicle and seized four pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value in excess of $200,000.

MDEA MDEA loading...

Two Men Arrested and Charged

Kane and Hughes were taken into custody and face charges for Aggravated Drug Trafficking. Kane was also charged with Violations of Conditions of Release. They were both taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

Search Warrant

As part of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at 315 Griffin Road in Bangor. More illicit drugs, firearms, and cash were seized.

Third Man Arrested

A 30-year-old man from Brewer was arrested during the search. He was in possession of a backpack with cocaine, $3000 in suspected drug proceeds and a loaded semi-automatic handgun. He is prohibited from carrying a firearm as a convicted felon.

Drug Trafficking Charges

Taylor was taken to the Penobscot County Jail and charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

Assisting in the Investigation

The Maine State Police and the Bangor Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The 100 Best TV Shows From the ’90s Stacker ranked the top 100 shows from the ’90s in English according to IMDb user score. Gallery Credit: Stacker