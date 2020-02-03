Three Burger King Restaurants Closed, Aroostook County, Maine

The three Burger King restaurants in Aroostook County have closed down.

Notices posted on the doors of the Burger Kings in Caribou, Presque Isle and Houlton said that "diminishing profits over the last few years" had made operating them unprofitable.

The three fast-food restaurants employed a total of about 75 people.

Owner Steve Wegner, who also has Burger King franchises in Orono, Bangor, Rockland and Ellsworth said employees at the Aroostook County restaurants would be offered positions at any of his other locations.