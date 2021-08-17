This Video Of Lubec, Maine Shows Off the Beauty of Where the Sun Rises First in the Nation

If you want to be one of the first to see the sunrise on the mainland of the United States, you need to take a trip to Lubec, Maine. 100 years ago, this little coastal town had about 3300 residents but today is less than half that number with just 1300. The look of Lubec is probably what most people think of who have never been to Maine, despite Maine having so much to offer away from the coast as well. There's no denying the quaint, beauty of town though.

The town is home to Quoddy Head State Park, the easternmost point of land in the continental United States where people travel from all over the country to catch the sunrise before the rest of the nation, including Jimmy Fallon who visited Quoddy Head in September of 2020.

But when you look beyond Quoddy Head at the rest of Lubec, you see a town that is like a postcard of Maine. Most of the town seems to be stuck in time while other parts are slowly developing with larger, more modern homes.

Sergey Mishenev was passing through Lubec recently when he stopped to shoot video from the ground and the air through the use of a drone to show a side of the quaint Maine town that is seldom seen. If you've never been there before, this video might make you want to jump in the car and go up to spend a day in Lubec, Maine.

