This Unusual Feature was Found in a Maine Cabin: Know What It’s For?

Imagine this: you rent a cabin in Gray, Maine on Little Sebago Lake for a long weekend getaway. You're looking for peace, tranquility, and just a quick break from life. You finish the drive up there, filled with anticipation and excitement to live the lake life for a few days, and when you open the cabin door, you're met with this image:

Luanne Shockley via Facebook

"Did an earthquake hit just this cabin and some support beams broke loose?" "Did someone drink too many fireside cocktails and start building something then pass out?" "Why would a lumberjack practice the javelin with a 2x4 and all of its friends INSIDE the cabin?" -- just some of the first questions you may ask yourself, before doing the logical thing and asking the public for help.

That's exactly what happened (well, minus the outrageous question-asking listed above) to Luanne Shockley. Following a weekend getaway to Little Sebago Lake, Luanne posted that picture in the The (un)Official City of Dover group on Facebook. She mentioned it was featured in the kitchen and asked the group if anyone knew what it was.

The general consensus from the almost 100 commenters was that it's one of two things -- a rack for drying pasta or a rack for drying either clothes or towels or both. The only thing with it being a pasta drying rack, which was pointed out by another one of the commenters -- that would be some gigantic pasta.

When googling "pasta drying rack," Williams Sonoma offers this product, which is less than 20 inches tall and includes wands that are less than 12 inches and only a 1/2-inch in diameter. So, unless you're drying pasta for Goliath, odds are it's probably a rack for drying clothes, towels, and all the above. Especially at a cabin on the lake where there's a high likelihood you're swimming, kayaking, fishing, etc.

