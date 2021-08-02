This Month is Dog Month in Maine

It’s not the Dog Days of Summer. I believe those are in July. And we didn’t have dog days in July, we had rainy days in July.

However August is Dog Month. Tell any dog that, and their response if they were able to tell you would be “Every month is Dog Month.”

Right again.

Dogs are the number one most commonly owned pets on the planet, and that includes Maine.

No matter how you celebrate the bonus is getting to celebrate with your dog. Playing fetch, extra-long walks, belly rubs, all good ways to participate in National Dog Month. Dog lovers know life without dogs is a life missing something so special.

If you are considering a dog as a new pet, you are encouraged to check in with the Bangor Humane Society or Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) of Hancock County in Trenton.

Bangor Humane Society runs a Dog’s Day Out program. It greatly benefits the dog who is waiting for adoption to get some healthy exercise and to get out of the kennel for at least a few hours, and get some individual attention. And who knows, you may fall in love.

Kathryn Ravenscraft, Director of Development at BHS says:

"We walk our dogs twice a day, and when the dog kennels are at capacity, it can take quite a while. We could use all the help we can get to walk the dogs, especially in the afternoons. Our staff is fantastic, but when there are only a few available to walk dogs, the walks are a bit shorter than we, and they, would prefer. If you are 16 or older, you can volunteer alone. 10-15 year olds are welcome with an adult!"

SPCA of Hancock County has an ongoing fundraiser called Save our Shelter. They take your returnable bottles donations at any time, and on the last Saturday of every month have volunteers on-site helping unload your vehicle between 9 AM and Noon.

August being Dog Month, here is to hope that more dogs that need homes find them, and more people who need dogs -- even if they don’t realize they do -- fall in love soon. Make it a win-win this month.

Q106.5 Facebook page has a collection of dog photos from a post yesterday if you need inspiration.

