I know I'm leading here with the fact that this place has almost 10 bathrooms. The property is beautiful but I just can't get past the fact that for a place with (an impressive) 5 bedrooms, there are 9 full-sized bathrooms and two 1/2 bathrooms! What does one do with that many?

I'm not mad. I'm impressed.

Beyond the bathrooms this $2M property along Maquoit Bay in Brunswick, Maine is stunning and honestly, is quite the deal.

Check out the property below and if you're interested reach out to David M. Banks with Re/Max By The Bay.

This Mansion For Sale In Brunswick Has Almost 10 Full Bathrooms

