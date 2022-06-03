You’ll Love Having This Mainer’s Invention During Your Summer Walks and Hikes With Your Dog

Warning, this may just be one of those 'why didn't I think of that' face-palm moments we often have with inventions that are so obviously fantastic.

But still, what fun to see an invention truly emerge from the pandemic and kick-start this Mainer's entrepreneurial spirit, all in the name of our furry, four-legged besties and those often stinky walks and hikes during the summer.

And OMG it's so super easy to use in mere seconds.

Meet Beth Herriman, inventor of The Dooloop, and her Basset Hound rescues, Bella and Angie. Not only is she running her own business and its 100% recyclable packaging, but she made it into a little Kennebunk factory to keep living-wage jobs in Maine.

Beth credits her pups for her invention, which is simply a one-handed way to hook your poop bags onto your leash, jacket, or backpack in seconds without fooling around with clips or even tying your baggie. Check out this video.

Three cheers for The Dooloop, which so obviously helps resolve a pretty stinky problem all of us dog-owners deal with on walks and adventures with our pups.

We all know that at some point on our walk, our hands will be holding a bag of poo. In my case with Bella and Angie, that meant bringing a cup of coffee was a non-starter, and taking a phone call became a risky balancing act.

I know I'm personally guilty of leaving baggies on the side of a trail while hiking with my dog then picking them up on my way back, so this is a game-changer for sure. Beth says that's exactly why she created it. She couldn't find a solution to this common issue anywhere.

I took matters into my own paws and created a hands-free waste bag holder called The Doo Loop. This game-changing leash accessory is simple to use with one hand, and holds multiple bags (a.k.a. a lot of s**t).

And here's even better news for all of us dog-lovers: there's a next-generation Dooloop on the dog-walking horizon. So stand by, because Beth says she's excited about what she has in the works.

To find local brick-and-mortar shops with The Dooloop or to buy online, you can visit Beth's website here.

