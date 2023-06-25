This Maine City Named Among the Best Places to Live in the Northeast

A popular website has given top billing to Maine's most populous city.

Portland has been named one of the best places to live in the Northeast by the data-driven website Livability. The site claims it uses over 50 data points when examining potential cities to include on its list. You can read more about the methodology here.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Portland was one of 25 cities included on its "Best Places to Live in the Northeast" list. The area surveyed included cities from Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and all of New England.

Here is a little of what Livability had to say about Portland.

Portland maintains its small-town feel without sacrificing the culture and conveniences of metropolitan living, making it one of the best places to live in the Northeast....Great schools, cute Victorian homes, a premier art museum and fantastic seafood, are some of the perks the 68,000-plus Portland residents enjoy.

It's hard to argue against Portland being a great place to live. The site points out many of the reasons, like the small-town feel, incredible food scene, and the natural beauty around it. However, there's much more than that, like the lack of traffic, beautiful neighborhoods, a growing culture, and proximity to New Hampshire and beyond.

A view of buildings on hills in Portland, Maine from the sea Getty Images loading...

However, it's not all peaches and cream. Portland has its issues, including a severe housing shortage, especially affordable housing. Portland also continues to struggle with its homeless population. It was even described as being at "crises" level earlier this year. These are serious issues facing Portland. But they are issues that the majority of the cities on this list are dealing with as well.

historic city scenery seen in Portland, Maine (USA) Getty Images loading...

Even with facing these and other issues, Portland certainly deserves to be on this list. The positives easily outweigh the negatives. And clearly the majority believe this, considering the number of folks (especially from away) who are trying to move to Maine's largest city.

And, if it keeps ending up on lists like this, then who knows how high the demand will go.

The 10 Safest Places in Maine to Live Right Now Breaking down stats relating to violent and property crime, here are the 10 places in Maine that are the safest to call home right now according to SafeWise.com