These Maine Made Charcuterie Boards Are Almost Too Stunning to Eat

A pro-tip for Instagram is to follow hashtags, that way it's easier to discover things you enjoy! Thanks to following #vacationland I discovered The Gathering Board and their STUNNING charcuterie boards.

Who is The Gathering Board?

The Gathering Board was founded by Annie, a lover of quality time, quality wine, and quality cheese! Her love for entertaining and enjoying the finer finger foods in life inspired her to start The Gathering Board. Annie prioritizes curating boards that are delicious and of the highest quality. She also focuses on local items.

So, what is a charcuterie board anyway?

It seems like charcuterie boards have exploded in popularity in recent years. Memes often go around describing them as adult Lunchables. Not surprising for the generation that came up with memes and grew up on Lunchables.

Charcuterie boards are certainly classier than a Lunchable. Fine products to graze during a celebration, picnic, or a date and coupled with wine. Boards typically feature various meats, cheeses, fruits, nuts, and more!

Almost too pretty to eat...almost.

The Gathering Board knows the importance of aesthetics. One can't just throw on various meats and cheeses and call it good. Annie and The Gathering Board truly create art with their masterpieces that are often color-coordinated, feature edible floral elements, and so much more.

Interested?

You can get all the details on The Gathering Board and information on how to order on their website here. They don't have a brick and mortar to visit but they have various pick-up locations and have a partnership with CarHop.

At the very least you must follow them on Instagram! Fair warning, your mouth will be watering as you scroll through these masterpieces!

You really can't go wrong with one of these creations at the center of your next birthday party get-together, anniversary, or an extra special Friday night!

