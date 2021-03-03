These Maine-Made Custom Reusable Cartons Are Eggcellent
We found something cruising around Facebook this week that is wicked useful. It also gave us a wicked good chuckle. Whether you get fresh eggs from your own chickens or just want a fun and creative way to store the eggs you buy at the store, you may be interested in what the folks at KMK Keepsakes are selling. Reusable egg cartons with an attitude!
These are custom orders. Your choices for your reusable carton:
- TIME TO GET CRACKIN'
- RISE AND SHINE MOTHER CLUCKERS
- FARM FRESH BUTT NUGGETS
- MY PET POOPS BREAKFAST
- I JUST GOT LAID
- FARM FRESH EGGS
- LAID IN THE USA
Raising chickens has become more popular in Maine in the past 10 years, and especially in the past year during the pandemic. Fresh eggs are amazing...you can certainly tell the difference from eggs you buy at a supermarket. Hey, if you have chickens or are thinking about raising some, you may want to get get some of these awesome custom cartons! Now, let's get the cluck out of here!
Thanks, KMK Keepsakes!