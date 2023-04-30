These Are the Most Popular Dog Names in New England

Getty

I'm not sure I like the idea of my four-legged, furry, fun-loving best friend having a popular dog name.  I like the idea of unique when it comes to my pups' names, you know what I mean?  Still, no matter what, it's usually personal and special to you, and that's what counts.

Most dog names come from the way they look, personality, a favorite character from a book or movie, or a sports reference.  How many pets have you met whose names involved the Red Sox or Patriots? Something celestial is popular, or maybe your dog's name comes from your childhood street in Portsmouth or a favorite New England vacay spot.  I met the cutest dog named Chowder a couple of years ago, as well as a pup named Nantucket.

Enter Bark, a website that is everything dog, whether you're looking to shop every once in a while or get involved in their themed subscriptions and perusing the store.  According to Bark, they've reached 6.5 million dogs in the last decade, so leave it to them to know what's up with the most popular dog names and other fun facts and informative dog tidbits.

According to Bark, which has been around since 2012, they decided to some diving into their endless dog data and see what the most popular dog names are in New England and the rest of the country.

Luna is the #1 dog name in the country, and that includes Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Connecticut.  In New Hampshire it's Charlie, and Rhode Island's most popular dog name is Max.

I've actually met dogs with all of those top names. Here's the full list of 100 across the country, if you're interested.  I have to admit, I'm loving most of them, and can see why they're popular.

  1. Luna
  2. Bella
  3. Max
  4. Cooper
  5. Daisy
  6. Charlie
  7. Loki
  8. Lucy
  9. Nala
  10. Koda
  11. Sadie
  12. Bear
  13. Milo
  14. Stella
  15. Bailey
  16. Jax
  17. Rocky
  18. Tucker
  19. Lola
  20. Nova
  21. Zeus
  22. Duke
  23. Zoey
  24. Willow
  25. Buddy
  26. Penny
  27. Piper
  28. Finn
  29. Apollo
  30. Molly
  31. Ellie
  32. Riley
  33. Maggie
  34. Harley
  35. Diesel
  36. Rosie
  37. Blue
  38. Leo
  39. Ollie
  40. Moose
  41. Lily
  42. Oakley
  43. Ruby
  44. Ace
  45. Coco
  46. Jack
  47. Scout
  48. Oliver
  49. Thor
  50. Murphy
  51. Mia
  52. Bentley
  53. Shadow
  54. Millie
  55. Kona
  56. Sophie
  57. Winston
  58. Hank
  59. Gunner
  60. Bandit
  61. Bruno
  62. Pepper
  63. Odin
  64. Toby
  65. Remi
  66. Hazel
  67. Gus
  68. Athena
  69. Beau
  70. Chloe
  71. Winnie
  72. Rex
  73. Dixie
  74. Teddy
  75. Louie
  76. Maya
  77. Layla
  78. Tank
  79. Sasha
  80. Jasper
  81. Archie
  82. Roxy
  83. Honey
  84. Ruger
  85. Maverick
  86. Ranger
  87. Dexter
  88. Olive
  89. River
  90. Marley
  91. Cash
  92. Lady
  93. Remy
  94. Izzy
  95. Leia
  96. Axel
  97. Gracie
  98. Atlas
  99. Peanut
  100. Xena

