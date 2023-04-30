These Are the Most Popular Dog Names in New England

I'm not sure I like the idea of my four-legged, furry, fun-loving best friend having a popular dog name. I like the idea of unique when it comes to my pups' names, you know what I mean? Still, no matter what, it's usually personal and special to you, and that's what counts.

Most dog names come from the way they look, personality, a favorite character from a book or movie, or a sports reference. How many pets have you met whose names involved the Red Sox or Patriots? Something celestial is popular, or maybe your dog's name comes from your childhood street in Portsmouth or a favorite New England vacay spot. I met the cutest dog named Chowder a couple of years ago, as well as a pup named Nantucket.

Enter Bark, a website that is everything dog, whether you're looking to shop every once in a while or get involved in their themed subscriptions and perusing the store. According to Bark, they've reached 6.5 million dogs in the last decade, so leave it to them to know what's up with the most popular dog names and other fun facts and informative dog tidbits.

According to Bark, which has been around since 2012, they decided to some diving into their endless dog data and see what the most popular dog names are in New England and the rest of the country.

Luna is the #1 dog name in the country, and that includes Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Connecticut. In New Hampshire it's Charlie, and Rhode Island's most popular dog name is Max.

I've actually met dogs with all of those top names. Here's the full list of 100 across the country, if you're interested. I have to admit, I'm loving most of them, and can see why they're popular.

Luna Bella Max Cooper Daisy Charlie Loki Lucy Nala Koda Sadie Bear Milo Stella Bailey Jax Rocky Tucker Lola Nova Zeus Duke Zoey Willow Buddy Penny Piper Finn Apollo Molly Ellie Riley Maggie Harley Diesel Rosie Blue Leo Ollie Moose Lily Oakley Ruby Ace Coco Jack Scout Oliver Thor Murphy Mia Bentley Shadow Millie Kona Sophie Winston Hank Gunner Bandit Bruno Pepper Odin Toby Remi Hazel Gus Athena Beau Chloe Winnie Rex Dixie Teddy Louie Maya Layla Tank Sasha Jasper Archie Roxy Honey Ruger Maverick Ranger Dexter Olive River Marley Cash Lady Remy Izzy Leia Axel Gracie Atlas Peanut Xena

