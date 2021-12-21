These Are The 10 Tallest Buildings in Maine

Maine is not exactly known for its tall buildings. Skyscrapers aren't a thing here, but we like it that way. Too many tall buildings would take away our state's charm. That said, I was curious what buildings were the 10 tallest in Maine, so I did some digging and was surprised by a few of these on the list.

Now keep in mind this list is going to change in the near future. Construction began in Portland in August on what will be Maine's tallest residential building at 18 stories.

The 10 tallest buildings are not measured by number of floors, but by the highest structural point on the building. Check out the list and see if you can guess which building is the tallest in Maine. Here's a hint: It's not in Portland.