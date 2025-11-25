Aroostook County’s winter sports season is almost here, and 101.9 The Rock is ready to bring you courtside and rinkside once again.

The complete 2026-27 High School broadcast schedule is now available, with this season’s coverage presented locally by Pepsi.

This winter’s schedule features boys and girls basketball games from across Aroostook County, familiar rivalry matchups, select high school hockey broadcasts and postseason action as local teams begin their pursuit of a trip to Bangor and beyond.

2026-27 Regular Season High School Broadcast Schedule

2026-2027 Broadcast Schedule

Every broadcast will bring you the stories surrounding the game, starting lineups, live play-by-play, analysis and updates from around the region. Following the final horn, stay with 1019TheRock.com for scores, recaps, photos and the latest County sports coverage.

You can listen live on 101.9 FM, stream every broadcast at 1019TheRock.com, listen through The Rock app or ask Alexa or Google to play 101.9 The Rock.

The schedule is subject to change due to weather, travel and other circumstances. The 2027 Tournament schedule will be announced as the regular season closes, so bookmark this page and check back throughout the winter for the latest updates.

Whether you are listening from the gym parking lot, following from home or keeping up while traveling, 101.9 The Rock will keep you connected to County high school sports all season long.