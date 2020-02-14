Watch the Who Mess Up New Song ‘Break the News’

Fans of the Who were treated to a low-key club show in London this week where singer Roger Daltrey got lost during their first attempt to perform the new song “Break the News."

Daltrey and Pete Townshend appeared alongside an acoustic band to deliver two eight-song sets at the Pryzm venue, during which they performed both “Break the News” and “She Rocked My World” from their latest album, Who, which arrived in November.

Both performances can be seen below.

Daltrey admitted he needed a sheet of lyrics because “I’m in the first stages of the dreaded late-seventies … and the memory ain’t what it was. I’ve never sung this song before live. I might have to read it.” He went on to say that, after many years working with Pete Townshend’s brother Simon, he was delighted one of Simon’s songs finally made it on a Who album.

Partway into "Break the News," Daltrey gave up to much laughter, and asked, “Can we start again? I’m lost. I’m completely lost.” Pete Townshend told the crowd, “I knew he’d be trouble. He’s deaf and he’s blind, and for the last year and a half he’s had a carrot up his arse. Should I remove it?”

“Do you give a fuck about the lyrics?” the singer asked. “Well, sadly I do.” Pete added, “Simon does! Poor Simon!” Daltrey then apologized to the songwriter, while Pete admitted that he too is "fucking useless at remembering lyrics.” The band started the song again and completed it this time.

Watch the Who Perform ‘Break the News’

Watch the Who Perform ‘She Rocked My World’