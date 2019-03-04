The Prodigy Singer Keith Flint Dead From Apparent Suicide

Keith Flint, singer for British electronic group The Prodigy, has died at the age of 49. He was found unresponsive in his home in Essex in the United Kingdom and the band's official Instagram page confirmed the frontman took his own life.

"We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8:10AM on Monday [March 4]," an Essex Police spokesperson said in a statement (via CNN). The statement continued, "We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

"The news is true, I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend. I’m shell shocked, fuckin angry, confused and heart broken ..... r.i.p brother Liam," said the Instagram post, seen below.

The Prodigy's hits include "Firestarter," "Breathe" and "Smack My Bitch Up," all of which are featured on the multi-platinum 1997 album The Fat of the Land.

Last year, the group released their seventh album, No Tourists. The group had a U.S. tour booked for May, which included an appearance at the Sonic Temple festival in Ohio.

For anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts, help can be sought through the National Suicide Prevention hotline — 1-800-273-8255 — and for more information on suicide prevention, visit this website.