The Presque Isle Public Library Restoring Some Services

The Presque Isle Public Library is restoring some services by appointment only.

That includes reference, IRS, fingerprinting, passport preparation, exam proctoring, child and youth services, help with electronic resources and photocopier/printing & faxing.

To schedule an appointment, call the Mark & Emily Turner Memorial Library at 764-2571 from 9 to 4 Mon-Fri.

They ask that you wear a mask and practice social distancing during your appointment.

Wifi is available in the parking lot for park and connect users. The library adds ebooks and audio almost daily. You can also request online reading material. There are online and virtual programs and events to use as well.