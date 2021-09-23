The Movie Began in Maine and Was Released on This Date

It's been 27 years already. Let's go back to that date. September 23, 1994, and to a movie released that day, adapted from a Stephen King novel. Well, you know the story.

"The Shawshank Redemption" was one of the nominees for the Best Picture Oscar in 1995.

Going back and looking at how the movie trended is very interesting. When the movie was released it didn't set the world on fire. It was first considered a box office bomb. When it received the Oscar nomination, it wasn't considered a contender to win. But by the time of the Oscars, it had started to catch on. It had become one of the most rented movies of the year, and then TNT started airing it. Fast forward to today, and "The Shawshank Redemption" is one of the most valuable films in the Warner Brothers library, and was added to the Library of Congress's National Film Registry in 2015.

Back to the nominees for Best Picture - 1995.

What a collection of movies. One of the best years ever. But for my two thumbs up, the one that started with Stephen King's pen is still my favorite.