This Mainer Is Putting Chaga in Tea to Bring People Some Extra Health Benefits

I never knew what Chaga was until last month, and I learned that it is a super beneficial mushroom. Studies have shown that it may even be able to help with serious illnesses like cancer, according to WebMD.

I was also lucky enough to find the Chaga Man himself.

His name is Rustin Ames, and has dubbed himself, the one and only "Chaga Mann" Ames. He lives in Orrington, Maine.

Rus got started with Chaga on accident with a friend back in 2015 and then they started foraging for it. Rus says it was like treasure hunting and they were hooked!

He then began researching all of the amazing benefits that Chaga has so, he experimented with drinking it. He mainly simmered the chunks and drank the juice from them. The strong flavor showed so he decided to mask it with other yummy ingredients like hot chocolate and other teas.

Chaga Mann via Facebook

After years of making a mess with the crockpot, he decided to try processing it down to very small morsels and putting those into tea bags. The strong flavor then became very mild, so he shared it and people started to love it!

Rus knew he was onto something special so he decided to start a Chaga website, to sell his teabags.

Chaga Mann via Facebook

To give you a little more background on the mushroom, according to Rus, Chaga is technically a very hard and rare conk-like mushroom that mainly grows on birch trees.

To receive the health benefits, Rus shares that it should only be harvested from live trees. He harvests the majority of his Chaga himself but does occasionally buy some from trusted friends from which he knows they were harvested from healthy trees and of ethically sound nature.

Here are a few customer testimonials,

"It's changed my life and I have been able to subdue the awful pain that I was living with from my Fibromyalgia by drinking my Chaga tea daily!" Kathryn Bridges Bucksport, ME "I have found it stops my migraines and it is imperative to my daily regime" Brandon Bishop Buscksport, ME

Check out Chaga Mann's Facebook page for updates as well!

