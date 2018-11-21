The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Maine Will Chill You to the Bone

You don't need a thermometer to let you know it's really cold if you can feel the freezing temps biting at you, telling you to get inside and stay warm.

And don't even get me started on wind chill.

But did you know that even with temperatures dipping well below freezing, there's an even lower temperature that's taken the record for coldest temperature ever recorded?

According to the State Climate Extremes Committee of NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information, Maine hit a record -50 degrees on Jan. 16, 2009.

That's pretty cold!

The SCEC reports that "the record minimum temperature of -50°F was observed by an automated observing station operated by the US Geological Survey (USGS) at a river gage on the Big Black River near the Canadian border. The data are archived by the USGS, and the validity of the observation was confirmed by the State Climate Extremes Committee."

What's more, the SCEC states that this record is tied with New Hampshire and Vermont for coldest temperature recorded for the Northeast United States.

Granted that doesn't make the current temps out there feel any warmer...

The National Weather Service has some frostbite awareness tips for you for when it gets wicked cold out, per this YouTube video:

Make sure you're bundled up in warm clothing. That means jackets, hats, gloves, etc.

Find a warm place to stay in. That can mean your home, of course, or somewhere inside that's heated.

If symptoms of frostbite continue, get medical help.

"The colder the temperatures or the stronger the wind, the faster frostbite will occur," according to the National Weather Service.

So if you have to go outside, make sure you're dressed for the cold weather. Stay safe out there!