The Best Maine Vanity Plates We Saw in February

Welcome to March! As we look forward to Mud Season really kicking in, we look back to some of the best Maine vanity license plates we saw on the roads this past month. We have the King of Maine Vanity to thank for this treasure trove of weird, wonderful, and sometimes rude and profane plates that he has assembled online on Instagram. Thanks to Morgan, his mom, and the entire Vanity of Maine crew for keeping this online record of Maine life. Keep in mind, for better or for worse, a Maine resident can put ANYTHING on their plate as long as they can get er done in 7 characters or less. We proudly (maybe not so proudly) bring you the Best of February for Maine Vanity Plates...

We all love clams in Maine. But this person can't seem to get enough of them.

I warned you that these can get weird. If you think the plate might mean something else, just check out the bumpah sticka. This dude is serious.

This is one of my faves. Very Maine. Yup, we've all been there.

took me a couple of tries but I got it...

Classic!

Nice tribute to Fleetwood Mac here.

Funny.

So many ways to use the F-word on Maine plates and you people think of them all. Heyyyyyy, thanks for reading this article, and keep an eye out for crazy Maine license plates on your travels. Happy Motoring!