Disney has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to a new Peter Jackson film that expands on the Beatles documentary Let It Be.

Company chairman Bob Iger announced the deal during today's Disney shareholders meeting. Titled The Beatles: Get Back, the movie will premiere in theaters on Sept. 4.

Jackson's project sourced a treasure trove of rare footage of the Beatles in the studio, recorded between Jan. 2-31, 1969, and then initially shelved. He worked with Park Road Post Production to restore director Michael Lindsay-Hogg's 50-year-old footage; Jackson previously collaborated with the New Zealand company on his World War I film They Shall Not Grow Old.

“I am really happy that Peter has delved into our archives to make a film that shows the truth about the Beatles recording together," Paul McCartney said in a news release. "The friendship and love between us comes over and reminds me of what a crazily beautiful time we had."

The original filming concluded with the Beatles performing an impromptu set on the roof of the Apple building on Savile Row in London. Portions of these sessions were eventually edited into an album and feature-length film, both titled Let It Be. They were released after the Beatles split.

"I'm really looking forward to this film," Ringo Starr added. "Peter is great, and it was so cool looking at all this footage. There was hours and hours of us just laughing and playing music, not at all like the version that came out. There was a lot of joy and I think Peter will show that. I think this version will be a lot more peace and loving, like we really were."

There are still plans to restore and release the original Let It Be film.

