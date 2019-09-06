The Band Plan Anniversary Reissue of Self-Titled Masterpiece

The Band's self-titled second album will be reissued on Sept. 27 to commemorate its 50th anniversary.

Robbie Robertson confirmed these plans while discussing a new Band-related documentary titled Once Were Brothers. No details about additional material were revealed.

The Band built on the group's groundbreaking success with 1968's Music From Big Pink, a project that is widely hailed for its influence on the subsequent Americana genre.

"We were discovering, woodshedding, honing our skills, gathering musicalities, gospel music, mountain music," Robertson told Billboard. "We were working in the whole Chitlin Circuit and all the way up to Canada, and constantly incorporating things, incorporating things that most people weren't familiar with. That was interesting to us."

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band kicked off the Toronto International Film Festival last night with a world-premiere gala screening. Directed by 26-year-old Toronto native Daniel Roher, the film is based on early recollections from Robertson's 2016 memoir, Testimony. Martin Scorsese, who directed the Band's 1978 concert film The Last Waltz, served as executive producer.

Robertson said he connected with the movie's title. "That's what separated us from any other music group in the world: There was this brotherhood, this tightness, and we operated in our own world, in our own way, and making our own music," he said. "We weren't on somebody else's journey or trend or part of anything. We invented our world."

Music From Big Pink saw its own anniversary repackaging last year. Robertson is also prepping a new solo album titled Sinematic, which is also due this month.

An earlier 2000 reissue of The Band included seven bonus tracks; they were all alternate takes except for "Get Up Jake," a leftover song from the sessions.