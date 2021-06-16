The 8 Ways Electricity is Generated For Maine Ranked Least Used to Most Used

Jupiterimages

We often take our electricity for granted. Every time you turn on a light, run your air conditioner or charge your cell phone, you're using electricity. But do you ever think about how that electricity is generated?

As much as it seems like magic, electricity still needs to be generated and transmitted to your home. Over the years, several methods of generating the current we need to run our lives have been developed and the electricity you receive in your home here in Maine is generated in part by most of them. However, not all that electricity is generated here in the Pine Tree State.

As the world becomes more aware of the effects of climate change, some tried and true methods of generating electricity have taken a back seat to renewable methods that do less harm to the environment.

Just what methods of electricity generation are used to provide power to Maine? We got the list from the U.S. Department of Energy and found there are eight different ways our electricity is generated. We've put together the list of eight ranked from least used method to most used method in Maine, and the ones at the top may surprise you.

The 8 Ways Electricity is Generated For Maine Ranked Least Used to Most Used

These are the sources that generate electricity for Maine ranked from least to most used, according to the US Department of Energy.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top