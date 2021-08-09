Terrifying Video Shows Why You Should Stay Away From Moose

I have spent the majority of my life living in New England tourist areas. I was born and. raised in Maine, then I spent over a decade in New Hampshire, eighteen months in Pennsylvania, before heading back to Maine.

Because of the amount of time I have spent in New England, I have heard nearly any dumb question a tourist can ask. For some reason, the most common questions involve our wildlife - specifically, our moose. Often, the moose related questions involved getting close to them.

I have never really understood why our visitors are so fixated on getting as close as possible to our moose.

I can tell you one thing, though... It is not a good idea.

According to Wikipedia, the moose, or Alces Alces, are found in North America, Europe, and Asia. Here in the United States, we call them moose. However, in other parts of the world they are frequently called elk. They can grow to be nearly 7 feet tall and can weigh over 1,000 pounds.

Basically, you don't want to get anywhere near them.

The following video shows how quickly a peaceful encounter with a moose (or any other wild animal) can turn really dangerous really quickly.

The incident shows a hiker in Clear Creek County, Colorado. The hiker encountered a moose and took some video. The moose seemed okay with it, at first... Then, he / she decided it was done with that game and CHARGED! Fortunately, there was a tree between the moose and the hiker.

It just serves as another reminder to STAY AWAY FROM WILDLIFE! Instead, admire them from afar.