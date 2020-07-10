‘Tek Behind the Plate [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox held an intra-squad game on Thursday, July 9th as they get closer to opening the season on Friday, July 24th. Jason Varitek was behind the plate...But as an umpire!

Varitek is a special assistant in baseball operations. He played for the Red Sox for 15 years and was the captain. He retired after the 2011 season. He was selected to the All-Star team 2003, 2005 and 2008 and won the Gold Glove in 2005

In the 5 1/2 inning game Nate Eovaldi went 4 scoreless innings, allowing 1 hit with 1 walk and 4 strikeouts. He threw 34 of 58 pitches for strikes.

