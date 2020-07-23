Teenager Dies Following Off-Road Vehicle Crash
A 14-year-old boy from Hartford, N.B. died following an all-terrain vehicle crash in Plymouth.
The Woodstock RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle ATV crash that occurred along the Plymouth Road July 21 around 8:45 p.m.
The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the vehicle lost control and struck a tree. The boy died at the scene as a result of his injuries. There was no one else on the ATV.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.
