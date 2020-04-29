TD Beach to Beacon 10K Road Race Canceled for 2020
Due to the impact of COVID-19, and recent guidelines announced by the Maine Governor’s Office, organizers of the TD Beach to Beacon 10K road race have decided to cancel the 2020 race scheduled for August 1.
I totally agree that this is the right call to make. The race will be back stronger than ever in 2021, and the race will have an even deeper significance and meaning to runners, fans, and volunteers.
Keep training and we will see Joanie and all of you next year for the best road race in America!
From the Beach to Beacon announcement released today:
“COVID-19 and its impact on our state, the nation, and the world is unprecedented and after significant review and in partnership with our medical partners we have made this very difficult decision. We know this will be disappointing for those of us who look forward to the race each year but the health and safety of our runners, volunteers, spectators, staff, and community remains paramount,” said David Backer, President of the TD Beach to Beacon 10K.
The $55 race entry fees will be automatically refunded to all registered runners over the coming weeks. Additionally, given demand for registration, race organizers have announced that all 2020 registrants will have an opportunity for early entry into the 2021 race. Race organizers will release details about the early entry process when finalized.
The 2020 race beneficiary, JMG, will remain the beneficiary for the 23rd running which will be held, as is tradition, on the first Saturday in August of 2021.
“This has been a heartbreaking decision for all of us but is the right and only decision to be made at this time of uncertainty and unknowns”, said Joan Benoit Samuelson, Race Founder and Olympic gold medalist. “The TD Beach to Beacon 10K will return next year, consistent with the enduring nature of our sport, team and community.”