Target Baby Rompers Being Recalled

Listen up Target shoppers. The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall notice as Target has recalled five different Cloud Island infant rompers of which almost 300,000 have been sold due to a chocking hazard.

These infant rompers were sold both online and in Target stores nationwide from July 2019 to Oct. 2020.

All five of the affected products were sold in sizes newborn to 12m.

Only specific rompers with certain product item numbers are being recalled, so you can cross-reference the number printed on the white tag inside of your romper to the the following chart provided by the CPSC recall.

Item Number Item Description 206-05-1379 Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - Newborn 206-05-1380 Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - 0-3 Months 206-05-1381 Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper- 3-6 Months 206-05-1382 Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - 6-9 Months 206-05-1383 Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - 12 Months 206-05-1384 Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers Newborn 206-05-1385 Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 0-3 Months 206-05-1386 Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 3-6 Months 206-05-1387 Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 6-9 Months 206-05-1388 Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 12 Months 206-05-1394 Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - Newborn 206-05-1395 Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 0-3 Months 206-05-1396 Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 3-6 Months 206-05-1397 Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 6-9 Months 206-05-1398 Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 12 Months 206-05-3740 Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - Newborn 206-05-3741 Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 0-3 Months 206-05-3742 Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 3-6 Months 206-05-3743 Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 6-9 Months 206-05-3744 Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 12 Months 206-05-5920 Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers Newborn 206-05-5921 Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 0-3 Months 206-05-5922 Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 3-6 Months 206-05-5923 Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 6-9 Months 206-05-5924 Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 12 Months

Consumers should immediately take the recalled infant rompers away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund. Consumers that purchased the rompers on Target.com can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the rompers.