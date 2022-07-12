Tampa Bay Doubles Up Boston – Red Sox Lose 10-5 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Tampa Bay Rays Monday night 10-5 at Tropicana Field in Florida.

Brayan Bello made his 2nd start for the Red Sox, last 4 inning and allowing 7 hits and 5 runs. He walked 3 and struck out 5

Austin Davis was the 1st of 4 relievers. He went 1 inning, allowing 1 hit and striking out 2.

Jake Diekman came on in the 6th inning and allowed 1 hit and 2 runs retiring just 1 batter. Kaleb Ort came on and retired the final 2 batters of the 6th

Phillips Valdez pitched the 7th and 8th innings in a mop-up roll, allowing 3 runs on 4 hits, although all the runs were unearned.

JD Martinez was 2-4 with a double and 2 runs batted in.

Xander Bogaerts was 2-4 with a double and 1 run batted in.

Alex Verdugo was 2-4 with a run batted in.

Boston left 16 runners on base.

Prior to the game the Red Sox placed Kevin Plawecki on the COVID-19-related Injured List and recalled Connor Wong from Triple-A Worcester.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

The Red Sox and Rays will play game 2 of the 4-game series Tuesday night. Chris Sale will make his 2022 debut on the mound for Boston. The pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.