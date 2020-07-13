Take Your Virtual Meeting Out to the Ballpark [PHOTOS]

Baseball is set to resume, with the first games of the shortened 60 game season, beginning on Thursday, July 23rd. The Red Sox play their 1st game at home on Friday, July 24th, in a game that will be broadcast on 101.9 The Rock with the pregame starting at 6:30 and 1st pitch at 7:30.

It doesn't look like fans will be allowed at ballparks, but now there's a very cool way that you can bring your favorite Major League ballpark to your next Zoom, Google hangout or Microsoft Teams meeting. You can download any of the 30 ballparks, as well as an official baseball and foul pole. Some of the clubs are offering multiple backgrounds. All for Free!

To download, click HERE, select your image(s) and save them to your computer and then set them as a background for your next virtual meeting

