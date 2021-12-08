Take a Peek at LL Bean’s Gorgeous Northern Lights Display

You have until the end of the month to enjoy this fantastic holiday display!

ROAD TRIP ALERT: From now through December 31, LL Bean in Freeport is doing something very cool. They are converting the store and surrounding area into the perfect Christmas, all headlined by their Northern Lights Holiday display. And rest assured, it is awesome.

One of the great things about this time of year is that there are so many things to do. This is especially gratifying after 2020 was such a buzzkill. So take advantage! Put the family in the car and take a trip to shop, and take in the amazing sights and sounds.

All of these events happening this month are FREE!

Free Skating in Discovery Park

Daily 9 am-8 pm

Grab some skates and roll around this gorgeous rink, with festive lights, and Christmas music.

The Famous Model Train Village

Daily 9 am-9 pm

Get a look at a train trip through a beautiful New England village.

Life-sized Snow Globe

Daily 9 am-9 pm

This is a perfect photo op. Tag it with #BeanOutsider and share it with family & friends

Letters to Santa

Through December 23

You can mail jolly St.Nick a letter that goes straight to the North Pole

Twinkle Light Tunnel

This giant tunnel goes all the way to Main Street in Freeport, where you are surrounded by a breathtaking display of lights, as far as the eye can see..

Heated Benches

Warm your cold buns on one of their heated benches that are located right by the skating rink.