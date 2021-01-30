Take A Look Inside The Most Expensive House For Sale In Maine

So, you recently hit the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot and you've decided it's time to ditch your tiny house for something more fitting of your current lifestyle. After all, it would be kind of weird to land your private jet at the airport and then drive your new Ferrari to a one room shack in the woods, right?

Well, if you have the cash to spend this could be the perfect house for you!

According to Realtor.com, the most expensive house in Maine is located at 135 Mountain Arrow Drive in Camden.

The single family home (mansion?), has 6,800 square feet of floor space and was built in 2012. It has 4 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. 3 of the bedrooms are in the main house, and the 4th bedroom is in the guest house. Both houses feature stained glass windows, there are a total of 6 fireplaces, a home theater room, rec room, sauna, dedicated exercise room, wine cellar, large walk in closet with custom cabinetry, geo thermal with radiant in floor heat and central air conditioning , solar power, greenhouse, heated parking for four cars.

It sits on 23 acres of elevated land that overlooks Camden Harbor - imagine the view of the Windjammer Festival you'd have?

The price? $8,500,000! However, it has been on the market for the better part of a year. Maybe you could talk them down to $8.4 million? It's worth asking about.

What are some amazing houses for sale in Augusta, Waterville, Winthrop, Gardiner, Rockland, or Bangor? Let us know by sending us a message through our app or on Facebook.

