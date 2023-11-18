Suspect Fled after Assaulting Officer and Stealing Two Trucks

Waterville Police

Police are looking for a man who assaulted an officer, fled in a stolen truck and stole another truck early Saturday morning in Waterville.

Officer had Broken Bone and Concussion

Officer Medeiros suffered a broken bone and concussion. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and released, said the Waterville Police Department.

Stolen Truck from Somerset County

The incident started around 3 am when police located a stolen silver Toyota Tacoma in the Circle K parking lot on Memorial Drive.

Female Passenger in Vehicle

Police said “there was a female passenger in the vehicle, who appeared passed out or sleeping and a male suspect standing behind the vehicle.”

Waterville Police
Police Officers Assaulted and Suspect Fled

“When Officer Medeiros contacted the male suspect a fight ensued and the suspect assaulted Officer Medeiros multiple times before fleeing the scene in the stolen vehicle,” said Waterville PD.

Truck Abandoned and Second Truck Stolen

The truck was later found abandoned in a Fairfield. A blue 2003 Ford F-250 was stolen from the area.

Waterville Police
Description of Suspect

Police are looking for information about the suspect who is described as 5’11” to 6’1”, approximately 220 pounds, with mid-length red hair. He was wearing a black and white flannel, blue jeans and a baseball hat.

Call 9-1-1 if Located

Police said do not approach the suspect or vehicle and call 9-1-1.

