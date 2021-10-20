Suspect Dead in Armed Confrontation with Police, Falmouth, Maine

An armed suspect in Falmouth, Maine was shot dead by Falmouth Police Officers Tuesday around 5:45 p.m.

Two officers were responding to a disturbance call at the intersection of Middle Road and Lunt Road in Falmouth when they were confronted by the suspect, according to WABI.

The suspect died at the scene. Officials said when the officers were confronted, they both fired their guns. The shooting is being investigated by the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

One officer sustained non life threatening and was treated at a local hospital.

The names of the Falmouth Officers involved have not been released. The suspect's identity has not been released either.

So far in 2021, there have been 11 officer involved shootings in the state of Maine. That number is over twice as many officer involved shootings than last year in 2020.

