Suspect Arrested for Stabbing Man & Kicking Police in Maine
A 33-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after stabbing another man and kicking a police officer.
Suspect Arrested for Stabbing Man in Maine
The Portland Police Department said Eliot-James Nelson from Portland stabbed a man at 5 Portland Street around 11:22 am.
Victim was Lying on the Ground with Stab Wounds
Police said “a 36-year-old male was lying on the ground with an apparent stab wound.” He had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Maine Medical Center.
“Brief Struggle” when Arrested
Officers located Nelson at 1 City Center after a search. There was a “brief struggle” as police tried to apprehend him.
Multiple Charges
Nelson was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault, Refusal to Submit to Arrest or Detention and two counts of Violating Conditions of Release.
Suspect Kicked Officer
Nelson was taken to Mine Medical Center for “precautionary reasons,” said Portland PD. At the hospital, he kicked an officer and was charged with Assault. Nelson was transported to the Cumberland County Jail.
Police Looking for More Information
Contact police at (207) 874-8575 if you have any information about the incident. You can also text the keyword PPDME and send your message to 847411.
