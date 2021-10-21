A 45-year-old-man is behind bars after what police say was a random stabbing Wednesday at a Mars Hill supermarket.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at around 12:20 p.m. reporting an elderly woman was stabbed while she was shopping at the store on Main Street, according to Sheriff Shawn Gillen. A male suspect was reported to have fled the scene on foot.

Police and emergency personnel responded and residents of the Mars Hill and Blaine area were told to shelter in place until the suspect could be apprehended. It was determined that the attack was unprovoked and the victim was a random target, Gillen said.

A short time later, police officers surrounded a residence at 149 Robinson Road in Blaine and were able to enter the home. The suspect, Ramadan Muhammad, was arrested without incident and was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton, according to the Sheriff's Office.

At around 3 p.m. Wednesday, police reported the incident had been resolved and there was no further threat to the public.

Muhammad has been charged with aggravated attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Bail was set at $100,000 cash.

Court documents showed the victim was stabbed three times in the neck. The woman, who was not identified, was listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Maine State Police, U.S. Border Patrol, Maine Warden Service, Mars Hill Fire Department and Central Aroostook Ambulance Service.