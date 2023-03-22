Superstar Chef Gordon Ramsay Bringing ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Restaurant to New England

When you're a superstar chef, the work is never done. Gordon Ramsay has made a lot of headlines throughout New England in the past few years. He made a stop in Maine to film an episode of his Uncharted series on NatGeo, and followed that up by visiting some popular locales in Portland. Last year, Ramsay opened a brand new Ramsay's Kitchen restaurant in Boston this January to rave reviews. Now, the renowned multi-Michelin star chef will open his first Hell's Kitchen restaurant in New England.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to MassLive, Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen Restaurant will expand to its sixth location when it opens at Foxwoods Resort and Casino. Sharing its name with the popular television series Ramsay stars in, the other Hell's Kitchen restaurants all operate in tourism hotspots like Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, and Atlantic City.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Most of the menus at the Hell's Kitchen restaurants are similar. Gordon Ramsay puts his touch on elevated pub fare with a variety of seafood options, appetizers, and burgers. Another dish that Ramsay is known for is his take on Beef Wellington. That signature dish will be on the menu for the Hell's Kitchen location at Foxwoods, along with another famous dessert: Ramsay's Sticky Toffee Pudding.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Hell's Kitchen will be Ramsay's second venture in New England in the last 18 months. He opened his upscale burger bar in Boston this January, featuring butter-basted burgers and hand-spun milkshakes. Hell's Kitchen will have a different vibe, but will share some menu items with Ramsay's Boston stop. Construction on Hell's Kitchen is ongoing, with the expectation of a grand opening some time in the summer of 2023.

20 Greater Portland, Maine, Restaurants That Have Been Featured on National Television Shows Here's a list of 20 prominent Greater Portland, Maine restaurants that have been featured on national television shows. This is a great representation of the region's incredible food scene.

Data was researched from tvfoodmaps.com