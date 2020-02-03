Snippets of Led Zeppelin's "Kashmir" and Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A." were performed during the halftime show of last night's Super Bowl, held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

An eight-second bit of the riff from "Kashmir" was used by Shakira as a transition between "Empire" and "Chantaje." Another eight seconds of "Born in the U.S.A." were performed in the middle of Jennifer Lopez's "Let's Get Loud" by Emme Maribel Muniz, Lopez's 11-year-old daughter. At the time, Lopez was wearing an outfit with the Puerto Rican flag on one side and the U.S. flag on the other. Lopez is of Puerto Rican ancestry and was born in New York City.

You can watch the halftime show below. "Kashmir" appears at the 1:51 mark; "Born in the U.S.A." turns up at 12:16.

When it was announced that Shakira and Lopez were to perform the halftime show, Dee Snider took exception to the decision. "Once again the great heavy music that rocks the stadiums week after week, game after game, is completely ignored," he tweeted. "I guess we don't shake our ass enough!!"

"Hey @NFL! Your go-to songs at every game are metal" he continued. "'Enter Sandman,' 'Cum On Feel the Noise,' 'Thunder[struck],' 'Crazy Train,' 'We're Not Gonna Take It,' 'We Are the Champions,' 'Final Countdown,' 'I Wanna Rock,' 'We Will Rock You,' 'Welcome to Jungle.' None of those bands have ever played half-time show!"

Snider was heard during the telecast, however, in the form of Twisted Sister's "I Wanna Rock." The song was used in an ad for Facebook that played during the fourth quarter.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-10 to take home their first championship since 1970. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the game's Most Valuable Player.