Students in Limestone Stay Home for a Second Day

The Limestone Community School and the Maine School of Science and Mathematics will continue in the red model Wednesday due to a potential coronavirus case.

Principal Ben Lothrop says both schools will continue remote learning as they are awaiting Maine CDC test results.

The case reportedly involves a staff member at the magnet school. Students in Limestone are staying home for a second day as a precaution.

For the first time since May, Maine has posted three consecutive days with more than 50 reported coronavirus cases.

The Maine Center for Disease Control said the state’s total number of cases increased by 57 on Tuesday. Maine CDC has reported four consecutive days with more than 50 coronavirus cases only once, from May 19-22.