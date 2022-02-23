Story Land To Hold 4 Adults-Only Nostalgia Nights This July

Generations of families have grown up visiting Story Land in Glen, New Hampshire. Whether it be the timeless rides or the iconic characters, cherished memories have been made at the theme park. So when Story Land unleashed a pair of adults-only 'Nostalgia Nights' a couple years ago, they were surprised by the overwhelming enthusiasm. For 2022, Story Land is more prepared for the 21+ crowd and they've decided to dedicate every Saturday night in July to the adults who love Story Land so much that they never want to grow up.

The Dates Are Set and Tickets Will Be On Sale In March

Saturday, July 9th

Saturday, July 16th

Saturday, July 23rd

Saturday, July 30th

Those are your dates for Nostalgia Night in 2022. The park will be open to the 21+ crowd from 5-10pm on those specific nights. Tickets for these special events will go on sale on Wednesday, March 30th at 10am to the general public. Season pass holders to Story Land will get first dibs on Nostalgia Night tickets on Wednesday, March 23rd.

What Happens At Nostalgia Night?

You truly get to be a kid again with a few adult perks mixed in. Everything from a trip to Cinderella's castle, to face painting, to the rides you know and love will be available during Nostalgia night. For 2022, Story Land is hopeful to have all rides open and available to guests. Adult perks include a change to partake in adult beverages throughout the park as well as a stage that will feature live music. New in 2022, there will be a variety of show offerings during Nostalgia Nights. Story Land promises more information on that soon.

Will It Sell Out?

Yes. Story Land's Nostalgia Nights are so popular, it's nearly a guarantee all tickets will be sold out long before the summer nights of July arrive. If you need further reason to get excited, check out a video from a Nostalgia Night in 2019.

You have to wonder, would other theme parks in the area like Santa's Village and Funtown U.S.A consider during adults-only nights? The crowd that never wants to grow up is waiting impatiently.