Story Land Shares Their ‘Secret’ Recipe For Slushies

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of us indoors on a regular basis, it's easy to start daydreaming. Daydreaming about summertime fun, like beaches, camping and of course, your favorite theme parks. So while we all wait it out, Story Land has been trying to do their part to make the quarantine a little less stressful. A couple weeks ago, they put together a workbook for kids. And now, Story Land has shared their "secret" recipe for one of most popular summertime beverages at the park.

Shared on Facebook, you can now make a little taste of summertime at home for the family stuck in quarantine, minus the fancy cup of course. The recipe itself is simple but the results generally bring big smiles.

2 cups cold water

1 cup sugar

I package of red or blue Kool-Aid

4 cups of ice

Blend all that together until smooth and then cool off with a classic Story Land slushie. Consider it one way to enjoy some of the little things while we all hold out hope that our favorite summertime destinations will be able to open this year for us to enjoy. Cheers to a delicious slushie and hope to see you in a few more weeks.