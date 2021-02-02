Storm Closings & Cancellations for Tuesday Feb. 2nd
A powerful winter storm will bring heavy snow and strong, gusty winds to the region Tuesday and Tuesday night. Forecasters say blowing snow will make travel extremely dangerous. Here are the latest closures and cancellations:
All ACAP offices and services are closed today
All Maine State Offices are closed
District Courts in Houlton, Presque Isle, Caribou, Fort Kent and Madawaska are closed
City of Presque Isle Municipal Offices are closed
Mapleton, Castle Hill and Chapman Town Offices are closed
Ashland Town Office is closed
Washburn Town Office is closed
Easton Town Office is closed
Caribou City Offices are closing at 1:00 pm
Fort Kent Town Office - Closed at Noon
Central Aroostook Area Chamber of Commerce is closed
Mark & Emily Turner Memorial Library in Presque Isle is closed
All Machias Savings Bank branches will be closed Tuesday due to the storm
Katahdin Trust Company will be closing all branch locations early today at 12:00 noon due to weather.
County of Aroostook Administrative Offices : Houlton office closing at noon, Caribou office closing at 1pm, Fort Kent office closing at 2pm
St. Mary’s Church in Houlton is cancelling Mass on Wednesday, February 3 and the church office will be closed.
Thompson Financial Group is closing at 3:00 today
Graves Shop n Save is closing at 3:00 pm
Hillside, Mars Hill and Star City IGAs will be closing at 6:00 pm due to the storm
Mars Hill Recreation Dept.- all activities cancelled
KMH Music in Presque Isle is closed today
University of Maine at Presque Isle - All classed are cancelled, Offices are closed (includes Houlton Center)
University of Maine at Fort Kent - Closed at 11:00 am
County FCU closed at 3 pm
All NorState FCU branches will be CLOSED due to inclement weather at 3pm
Schools
Presque Isle, Mapleton (SAD 1) - Schools are closed with no remote option
Caribou/Stockholm (RSU 39) - Closed
Mars Hill (SAD/RSU 42) - Closed
Easton Schools -Closed
Ashland (SAD 32) - Closed
Washburn (SAD 45) - Closed
Ft. Fairfield (SAD 20—RSU 86) -Closed
Limestone Community Schools -Closed
Houlton (SAD/RSU 29) - Closed
Greater Houlton Christian Academy - Closed
Hodgdon (MSAD 70) - Closed
So. Aroostook (RSU 50) - Closed
RSU 89 - Closed
Region 2 School of Applied Technology in Houlton -Closed
New Brunswick Anglophone West District - All Schools closed
If you have a storm-related message you would like to add, please email it to newspi@townsquaremedia.com or call (207) 769-6600