Storm Closings & Cancellations for Tuesday Feb. 2nd

A powerful winter storm will bring heavy snow and strong, gusty winds to the region Tuesday and Tuesday night. Forecasters say blowing snow will make travel extremely dangerous. Here are the latest closures and cancellations:

All ACAP offices and services are closed today

All Maine State Offices are closed

District Courts in Houlton, Presque Isle, Caribou, Fort Kent and Madawaska are closed

City of Presque Isle Municipal Offices are closed

Mapleton, Castle Hill and Chapman Town Offices are closed

Ashland Town Office is closed

Washburn Town Office is closed

Easton Town Office is closed

Caribou City Offices are closing at 1:00 pm

Fort Kent Town Office - Closed at Noon

Central Aroostook Area Chamber of Commerce is closed

Mark & Emily Turner Memorial Library in Presque Isle is closed

All Machias Savings Bank branches will be closed Tuesday due to the storm

Katahdin Trust Company will be closing all branch locations early today at 12:00 noon due to weather.

County of Aroostook Administrative Offices : Houlton office closing at noon, Caribou office closing at 1pm, Fort Kent office closing at 2pm

St. Mary’s Church in Houlton is cancelling Mass on Wednesday, February 3 and the church office will be closed.

Thompson Financial Group is closing at 3:00 today

Graves Shop n Save is closing at 3:00 pm

Hillside, Mars Hill and Star City IGAs will be closing at 6:00 pm due to the storm

Mars Hill Recreation Dept.- all activities cancelled

KMH Music in Presque Isle is closed today

University of Maine at Presque Isle - All classed are cancelled, Offices are closed (includes Houlton Center)

University of Maine at Fort Kent - Closed at 11:00 am

County FCU closed at 3 pm

All NorState FCU branches will be CLOSED due to inclement weather at 3pm

Schools

Presque Isle, Mapleton (SAD 1) - Schools are closed with no remote option

Caribou/Stockholm (RSU 39) - Closed

Mars Hill (SAD/RSU 42) - Closed

Easton Schools -Closed

Ashland (SAD 32) - Closed

Washburn (SAD 45) - Closed

Ft. Fairfield (SAD 20—RSU 86) -Closed

Limestone Community Schools -Closed

Houlton (SAD/RSU 29) - Closed

Greater Houlton Christian Academy - Closed

Hodgdon (MSAD 70) - Closed

So. Aroostook (RSU 50) - Closed

RSU 89 - Closed

Region 2 School of Applied Technology in Houlton -Closed

New Brunswick Anglophone West District - All Schools closed

If you have a storm-related message you would like to add, please email it to newspi@townsquaremedia.com or call (207) 769-6600