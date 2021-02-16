Storm Closings & Cancellations for Tuesday Feb. 16th

Just the third major snowstorm to hit Aroostook County this winter will create difficult driving conditions today with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Here are the latest storm closings, cancellations and delays:

CLOSING EARLY TODAY:

Due to the storm, Each of the IGA stores closing at 6.

Ben's Trading Post - Closing early at 12:00PM

Katahdin Trust - Closing early at 1:00PM (Customer Service available until 5:00PM)

Machias Savings Bank branches in Presque Isle, Caribou & Houlton (and Lincoln/Danforth) will be closing at 2:00 PM today

Cook Florist in Presque Isle - Closing early at 2:00PM

Presque Isle Pharmacy - Closing early at 2:30PM

Graves Shop 'n Save - Closing early at 3:00PM

Aroostook CA$H Coalition Tax Preparation at United Way of Aroostook has been cancelled today.

OTHER CLOSURES:

Meals On Wheels - All services cancelled today

Presque Isle Landfill is closed

University of Maine at Presque Isle is closed (including Houlton Higher Education Center)

University of Maine at Fort Kent - Closed

The NMCC campus will be closed today due to the storm. No online or in-person classes.

All ACAP offices and services are closed today

Aroostook Agency on Aging is closed

All Maine State Offices are closed

All Aroostook County Government Offices are closed

District Courts in Houlton, Presque Isle, Caribou, Fort Kent and Madawaska are closed

Autism Intervention Services in Woodstock and Fredericton will be closed today

Catholic Charities Maine sites are closed

Madawaska Public Library - Closed

Cary Library (Houlton) is closed today

Washburn Town Office, Rec and Library are closed

Mapleton, Castle Hill Chapman Town Offices are closed today

Fort Fairfield Town Office is closed



Fort Kent Town Office is closed

St. Agatha Town Office is closed

Island Falls Town Office is closed

Mars Hill Recreation Dept.is closed

All non-essential City of Presque Isle Municipal Offices will be closed today.



Mark & Emily Turner Memorial Library in Presque Isle is CLOSED today

KMH Music in Presque Isle is closed today due to the storm

Crown of Maine Sanitation - No pick up today. Rescheduled for Thursday & Friday.

Caribou Community Ice rink is closed today due to the storm

All schools in the Anglophone West and the Francophone Northwest Districts in New Brunswick are closed today..

**Public schools in Aroostook County are closed this week for February vacation.

Woodstock Skating Club is cancelling all scheduled skating for Tuesday evening

Pizza Delight in Woodstock is closed today

If you have a storm-related message you would like to add, please email it to newspi@townsquaremedia.com or call (207) 769-6600