Stone Temple Pilots Unveil Heart-Wrenching New Song ‘Miles Away’

Stone Temple Pilots continue the build up to this week's new album release, revealing the track "Miles Away" from the forthcoming acoustic record Perdida.

Like much of the record, there is a solemn vibe as the songs are often dealing with themes of loss. The band recorded the album acoustically, utilizing a variety of instruments that have expanded their musical palette. According to Spin, who premiered the song, "Miles Away" is bolstered by the addition of Yutong Sharpe on violin, Bill Appleberry on keyboard and bassist Robert DeLeo breaking out some marxophone on the track.

Singer Jeff Gutt told Spin, “That was something Robert brought in and he was excited about it. When Robert comes into the studio excited about an idea, you listen. So we were all ears.”

The singer added that DeLeo already had the title for the track when he began playing the music. “After that, the song kind of just fell into place, with all of us working it out,” the singer added. “I really gravitated towards it because I can relate it to so many things that have happened in my life. So I tried to put a personal touch on it where I could.”

"Miles Away" follows on the heels of "Fare Thee Well," "Three Wishes" and the title track. If you like what you hear, the album is currently available to pre-order at this location.

Stone Temple Pilots had to cancel their initial tour plans for the album when singer Jeff Gutt was advised by doctors to undergo immediate surgery for a herniated disc. However, they do expect to be back on the road by April when they kick off an Australian tour. See all of their currently scheduled dates here.

Stone Temple Pilots, "Miles Away"