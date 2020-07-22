Stone Temple Pilots to Play ‘Core’ in Full for Livestream Concert

Stone Temple Pilots will dig into their past to entertain fans in the present, announcing a livestream event for Friday, July 31 in which they'll play the Core album in full.

The band has teamed up with nugs.tv for the concert, which will focus on the material from their breakout debut album. Tickets for the livestream event will cost $9.99 and can be purchased at this location.

For those with access, the show will then air at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on Nugs.TV, as well as via the Nugs.net app on IOS and Android as well as nugs.net on Apple TV. The concert will also be available within 48 hours from pressing play, for user to replay.

Stone Temple Pilots arrived on the scene in 1992 with their Core album. The set climbed all the way to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart, featuring the singles "Sex Type Thing," "Plush" and "Creep," as well as fan favorite tracks "Wicked Garden," "Dead & Bloated" and "Crackerman." By the time the album cycle was complete, the group had won a Grammy for Best Hard Rock Performance for "Plush" and received the MTV VMA Award for Best New Artist. Core has gone on to be certified eight-times platinum by the RIAA.

In addition to the Core livestream, the band will also release live audio from a 2011 Hampton Beach show with Scott Weiland and a 2019 London performance with Jeff Gutt fronting the band. Gutt says of the London show, “The show at O2 Forum was my first time being in London. In fact, I had never been to Europe, so I was just trying to take in all the history and city vibes. STP hadn’t been there in quite a while, so I remember the crowd being especially electric. There’s something about when the lights go out and everyone knows that the show is about to begin, that really takes us all to a magical place together.”

While the livestream is focused on the Core record, Stone Temple Pilots also issued a new acoustic-based set titled Perdida earlier this year.

