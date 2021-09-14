Steve Vai Reveals Massive 54-Date 2022 U.S. Tour

Guitar great Steve Vai will be hitting the road in early 2022 and he's getting the most out of the run with a whopping 54 dates booked to kick off the year.

The "Inviolate World Tour" will kick off Jan. 27 at the House of Blues in Las Vegas with Vai covering the U.S. before circling back home to an April 2 finale at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

The tour comes as Vai has been using the pandemic downtime to work on a new studio album. At present, the record release has not been announced, but those details will be coming soon. The run will also feature Vai playing alongside his ensemble members of Dave Weiner (guitar / keys), Philip Bynoe (bass) and Jeremy Colson (drums).

Speaking about the lengthy run, Vai shares, “A performer thrives on performing. It’s been my life for the past 49 years, with the exception of the last two years, so we are chomping at the bit to get out there and play for people. A music concert has the ability to dissolve the many challenges we face, and celebrate one of the good things in life, live music.”

In addition to a new album, Vai has been using the downtime to take care of several other things as well. He underwent shoulder and hand surgery last year, but showed he was still quite capable of playing delivering a one-handed performance of a new song called "Knappsack" that made the rounds online. He also launched a Patreon page where he's been providing viewers with a one-hour Q&A session and shared his "Alien Guitar Secrets Live" series breaking down songs from his catalog and showing viewers playing techniques. He's also taken part in the frank "Under It All: Hard Questions" series, addressing a variety of topics posed by viewers. For a $5 monthly commitment, you can catch the bonus content at his Patreon account.

As for the upcoming tour, the general on-sale date will be this Friday (Sept. 17), but there's also a VIP pre-sale starting tomorrow (Sept. 15). For ticketing info visit Vai's website, while there are also VIP bundle options at this location. Check out all of the tour dates for the U.S. run listed below.

Steve Vai "Inviolate World Tour" 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Jan. 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

Jan. 28 - El Cajon, Calif. @ The Magnolia

Jan. 29 - Riverside, Calif. @ Fox Performing Arts Center

Jan. 30 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Celebrity Theatre

Feb. 01 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Rockwell at The Complex

Feb. 02 - Boulder, Colo. @ Boulder Theater

Feb. 04 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre

Feb. 05 - Austin, Texas @ Paramount Theatre

Feb. 06 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Feb. 08 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Feb. 09 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre

Feb. 11 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Lyric Theatre

Feb. 12 - Macon, Ga. @ Hargray Capitol Theatre

Feb. 14 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

Feb. 15 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Feb. 16 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live

Feb. 17 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ The Parker

Feb. 18 - Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Feb. 19 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Feb. 21 - Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall

Feb. 22 - Alexandria, Va. @ The Birchmere

Feb. 23 - Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre

Feb. 24 - Red Bank, N.J. @ Count Basie Theatre

Feb. 25 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Feb. 26 - Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre

Feb. 27 - Providence, R.I. @ The Strand

March 01 - New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall

March 02 - Boston, Mass. @ The Wilbur

March 03 - Albany, N.Y. @ The Egg

March 04 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Kodak Center

March 05 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Sunoco Theatre

March 06 - Greensburg, Pa. @ Palace Theatre

March 08 - Warren, Ohio @ Packard Music Hall

March 09 - Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

March 10 - Morgantown, W.V. @ Metropolitan Theatre

March 11 - Louisville, Ky. @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall

March 12 - Nashville, Tenn. @ CMA Theater

March 13 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

March 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ Copernicus Center

March 16 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Pabst Theater

March 17 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Fitzgerald Theater

March 18 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Uptown Theater

March 19 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre

March 20 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyt Sherman Place

March 22 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District

March 23 - Fargo, N.D. @ Fargo Theatre

March 25 - Billings, Mont. @ Alberta Bair Theater

March 26 - Bozeman, Mont. @ The ELM

March 27 - Missoula, Mont. @ The Wilma

March 28 - Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre

March 29 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

March 31 - Turlock, Calif. @ Turlock Community Theatre

April 01 - Napa, Calif. @ Uptown Theatre Napa

April 02 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel