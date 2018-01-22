Steve Perry Through the Years: Photo Gallery

Steve Perry's distinctive voice was omnipresent on the radio in the '80s, crooning love songs as frontman of Journey. His face seemed nearly as popular, gracing magazines and stages around the world. Below we've collected photos of the singer from throughout his career.

While Perry was only one of several singers to helm the band since its its 1973 start in San Francisco, the first of two stints with the band — from 1978 to 1987 — was by far the most commercially successful. His voice, which earned him the nickname of The Voice, also earned respect from his musical peers who lauded his power and range.

In 1987 the group took a long break. The regrouped for one more album, Trial By Fire, in 1996. But after a hiking accident kept Perry from committing to a tour, the band moved on without him, working briefly with two additional singers before more permanently teaming up with current frontman Arnel Pineda.

Perry also filled the spaces, both during and after his time with Journey, with solo work. He put out two records, a decade apart, in '84 and '94, before returning with Traces in 2018 and the holiday album The Season in 2021.

"I met someone and I fell in love with this person," he explained last year. "And I lost this person to breast cancer four years ago. In the midst of that, I had written some songs, and before I met her I had sketched some. And so about a year ago, I started recording."

Further Recommended Steve Perry / Journey Reading:

Steve Perry Performs His First Show with Journey

Steve Perry Plays His Last Full Show with Journey

Journey Take the Stage at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Journey Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide

Journey Albums Ranked in Order of Awesomeness

Top 10 Journey Songs